Browning takes dominant victory in Oulton race 2

Luke Browning wins a chaotic race two at Oulton Park after being disqualified from the opening race of the weekend.

Browning, who started on pole, looked to make amends after losing the victory from race one due to a technical infringement. The Richardson Racing driver made a perfect get away to pull clear of the rest of the pack.

As the rest of the field battled for second, Browning was able to build a huge margin to finish 11.353s ahead of the rest of the field.

A number of incidents broke up the battle for second. The first came at the hairpin as James Hedley was sent into Adam Smalley after contact with James Taylor. The pair were able to continue, though Smalley plummeted to the back of the pack.

Taylor was later involved in another incident, making contact with Finley Green. Green was sent into Ruben del Sarte, who had just picked up second. The field scrambled to avoid the incident, mixing up the fight for the runner up position again, with Greg Johnson picking up second ahead of Louis Foster.

Foster, who had started 11th, managed to find a way past Johnson in the closing stages of the race. Johnson attempted to fight back, but had to settle for third.

Taylor eventually crossed the line fourth, ahead of Jonny Wilkinson and Smalley, who put in an incredible recovery drive.

Patrik Kibble managed to pass Will Martin in the final laps to take seventh. Martin finished eighth ahead of Emily Linscott and Jamie Osborne, who both took their first top 10 finishes of the season.