Ginetta announce series restructure with SRO, ending TOCA partnership

2023 will see a change in the lineup for the British GT and BTCC/TOCA support packages as Ginetta has announced a three-year partnership with SRO Motorsports Group to bring its three championships into one series package.

Currently the Ginetta GT4 Supercup and Ginetta Junior series race alongside the BTCC support races, with the Ginetta GT5 championship joining the British GT series. For 2023 a new structure has been proposed that will see a clear ladder of progression for Ginetta racers.

The Ginetta Junior Championship remains the UK’s longest-running junior series. Giving an opportunity to 14 to 17-year-old racing drivers looking to make the step up from karting, using the multi-disciplined Ginetta G40.

The Ginetta GT Academy will allow for entry-level GT Racing for those outside of the Junior age group. The field will be split between experienced drivers and novices, with drivers in the Rookie class benefiting from training and support from Ginetta factory drivers.

New for 2023 will be the Ginetta GT Championship, combining GT Pro and GT5, this series will feature a new car and championship structure to be announced in the future.

Along with the three series, the Leeds-based manufacturer has committed a number of entries to the GT4 class of the British GT, meaning customers who own G56 GT4 cars will have the opportunity to compete in the series.

“Extending our partnership with SRO Motorsports Group is all part of Lawrence Tomlinson’s vision to continue to develop our racing series and experience.” explained Mike Simpson, Head of Motorsport, Ginetta.

“It is a great opportunity for us to continue to build our offering for drivers at all levels with ambitions to become professional racers or to go endurance racing. It makes racing more efficient for teams and drivers and enables Ginetta to expand its renowned racing ladder philosophy to Europe and the USA where SRO already has a presence in GT racing.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Alan Gow and TOCA for the support they have given Ginetta over many years.”

Lauren Granville, Intelligent Money British GT Championship Manager, added, “Ginetta’s championships are a cornerstone of Britain’s modern-day motorsport landscape. Big, competitive grids and value-for-money racing also make its series the ideal destination for hobby racers or stepping stone for youngsters eyeing a professional career.

“What’s more, Ginetta is also the most successful constructor in British GT4 history – proof that its motorsport expertise extends beyond one-make competition. As such, we are delighted to have Ginetta exclusively appearing on the Intelligent Money British GT Championship package for the next three years where it joins two more strong national platforms: GB3 and GB4.”

The announcement that Ginetta is moving to the British GT championship schedule leaves a gap in the BTCC support paddock, it is currently unknown which series will be filling the gap, but Alan Gow, Chief Executive, British Touring Car Championship, commented, “We have had a long-standing and highly successful partnership with Ginetta and we wish them every success in the future. TOCA will announce plans in due course as to which series’ will be joining the UK’s highest profile motorsport package from the 2023 season onwards.”