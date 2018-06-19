Newlywed Lidsey looking forward to Croft Clio Cup return

Brett Lidsey returns to Renault UK Clio Cup action at Croft this weekend after missing the Oulton Park rounds due to the fact his wedding clashed with the fourth weekend of the championship.

Lidsey has had a mixed start to the season so far with the pick of the bad luck being his rollover in the first round at Brands Hatch which damaged his chassis enough for a re-shelling.

Returning to his original car for Croft, Brett is looking forward to his racing return after five weeks away.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in the car at Croft, it feels like an age since Thruxton but, at the same time, it’s flown by to be honest with all of the preparations for the wedding and the big day itself!

Thruxton didn’t end how we wanted with another DNF, but we’re determined to hit back at the weekend and try and get back to where we were at Donington.

“I’ll be back in my original car at Croft and the plan is to obviously have the best practice day we can, then try and qualify in the top 10 as a minimum.

“Croft’s a great track, there’s always a lot of action and we’ve gone well there in the past in the previous generation car in the Clio Cup Series, so I’m hoping we can start moving up the championship and put together two really strong races.”