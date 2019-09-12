Jack Young graduates from Clio Cup to TCR Europe

Jack Young, a race winner in the British Renault Clio Cup, will make the jump into TCR Europe next weekend at Barcelona.

The 17 year-old from Belfast is the youngest ever race-winner in the Clio Cup UK series, and has an impressive C.V. already. The teenager was champion of the junior category in 2017, before winning the International Clio Cup tournament at Paul Ricard last year.

Hoping to continue that impressive trajectory, Young will be staying within the Renault brand as he continues to climb up the touring car ladder. The Northern Irishman will get behind the wheel of a Megane RS TCR, prepared by Vukovic Motorsport, when he takes to the track in Spain.

After the team elected to sit out the last round at Oschersleben, the Swiss outfit are back with the car which had been piloted by John Filippi and Alex Morgan earlier in the campaign. Morgan has since switched to a Wolf-Power Racing Cupra, while its not yet been announced whether Filippi will return alongside Young.

“This is an immediate step-up up in performance from my Clio so I expect the learning curve to be steep,” said the rookie. “But there was no way I was going to miss this opportunity to mix it up with the big boys in TCR Europe. My focus now is to get to know the new car and my new team as quickly as possible and I’m itching to get started.”