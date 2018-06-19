Nitro World Games to host rallycross event

Nitro Circus has announced the addition of rallycross for this year’s Nitro World Games event in Utah later this year.

The extreme sports competition will take pace on September 22-23, and will include other events such as freestyle motocross and BMX.

Nitro Circus, the brainchild of sometime Global Rallycross competitor Travis Pastrana, was rumoured to be hosting the only standalone event of the 2018 Americas Rallycross season but that event has since been confirmed as being at Circuit of the Americas. Instead the rallycross event at the Nitro World Games – which is being dubbed Nitro Rallycross, or NRX – will be an entirely separate event, much like X Games rallycross which ran separately from GRC in 2015.

ARX drivers Scott Speed, Ken Block, and Steve Arpin, have already been confirmed for the event, while 2016 World Rallycross champion Mattias Ekstrom will also feature, as will Pastrana.

The track, which has been in the works for some months, will be purpose built for the event and will be at Utah Motorsports Campus, formerly known as Miller Motorsports Park. Utah Motorsports Campus has previously played host to NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, the American Le Mans Series, and the FIM Superbike World Championship.

Former GRC title sponsor Red Bull will back the event.