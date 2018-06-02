MotoGP

Rossi Delights Home Crowd with Mugello Pole

Valentino Rossi - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Valentino Rossi sent the capacity Mugello crowd into raptures by claiming pole position for tomorrow’s Italian Grand Prix. The home favourite set the fastest ever two-wheeled lap of Mugello to edge out Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo, securing his first pole position for 26 races and first on home soil since 2016.

Yamaha’s day had got off to a mixed start with Maverick Vinales knocked out of the top ten late in final practice. The Spaniard salvaged the situation in Q1 though, joining Jack Miller in the top two, and earning himself a spot in the pole position shootout.

Marc Marquez had broken the circuit record in FP3 and the reigning champion laid down a sensational early marker, setting a 1:46.454, but Friday pacesetter Andrea Iannone edged ahead by a tenth of a second before the riders regrouped in the pits. Crucially, neither would improve on their second runs, opening the door for their rivals.

The moment thousands of Italians in the grandstands had waited for came with two minutes remaining as Rossi set a 1:46.208, a tenth ahead of Iannone, while an error at the final corner ruled out any possibility of Marquez responding with the front end of the Honda giving way. Lorenzo slotted in second with a 1:46.243 while Vinales made full use of his reprieve in Q1, knocking Iannone off the front row.

Danilo Petrucci, who matched Rossi’s pole time three quarters of the way around his lap, snatched fifth from Marquez with Andrea Dovizioso forced to settle for seventh on the second factory Ducati. Cal Crutchlow starts eighth ahead of Johann Zarco, whose front-row streak finally came to an end, with Alex Rins rounding out the top ten.

 

2018 Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time 
146. Valentino RossiYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:46.208Q2
299. Jorge LorenzoDucatiDucati Team1:46.243Q2
325. Maverick VinalesYamahaMovistar Yamaha MotoGP1:46.304Q2
429. Andrea IannoneSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:46.347Q2
59. Danilo PetrucciDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:46.445Q2
693. Marc MarquezHondaRepsol Honda Team1:46.454Q2
74. Andrea DoviziosoDucatiDucati Team1:46.500Q2
835. Cal CrutchlowHondaLCR Honda Castrol1:46.813Q2
95. Johann ZarcoYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:46.830Q2
1042. Alex RinsSuzukiTeam Suzuki ECSTAR1:46.909Q2
1143. Jack MillerDucatiAlma Pramac Racing1:46.998Q2
1221. Franco MorbidelliHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:47.002Q2
1353. Tito RabatDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:46.908Q1
1455. Hafizh SyahrinYamahaMonster Yamaha Tech 31:47.188Q1
1544. Pol EspargaroKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:47.335Q1
1619. Alvaro BautistaDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:47.708Q1
1738. Bradley SmithKTMRed Bull KTM Factory Racing1:47.818Q1
1830. Takaaki NakagamiHondaLCR Honda IDEMITSU1:47.868Q1
1912. Thomas LuthiHondaEG 0,0 Marc VDS1:47.989Q1
2026. Dani PedrosaHondaRepsol Honda Team1:48.065Q1
2141. Aleix EspargaroApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:48.286Q1
2217. Karel AbrahamDucatiAngel Nieto Team1:48.532Q1
2345. Scott ReddingApriliaAprilia Racing Team Gresini1:48.744Q1
2410. Xavier SimeonDucatiReale Avintia Racing1:48.794Q1
2551. Michele PirroDucatiDucati TeamNo TimeQ1

