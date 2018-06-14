Timmy Hansen: “The weekend felt both good and bad”

Team Peugeot Total‘s Timmy Hansen‘s run of bad luck continued last weekend at the fifth round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship in Norway.

Contact with Andreas Bakkerud in the final dropped the Swede back from the lead group, eliminating the potential for a podium and leaving him fifth as he crossed the finish line.

His finishing position was by no means an accurate representation of Hansen’s performance over the weekend in Hell. He won his semi-final, and was in the top two after the four qualifying heats. The speed was there for him, but once again, bad luck ruined his chance of a good finish.

“In the final I almost had the perfect start, but instead I bogged a little so I had to go back on the clutch and lost some speed,” he commented.

“There was some touching: when I turned in behind Johann I was hit from behind and the engine stalled. After a few moments I was able to restart it but, by this point I was out of the race.

“The weekend felt both good and bad: good because we qualified in and won the semi-final and bad because we are not on the top step of the podium. We really need to continue in joining up all the dots, at every stage of the race.”

The championship now takes a short break before heading to Hansen’s home race in Holjes, Sweden, where he hopes to improve on his result from last weekend.

We will refocus, try to do the same job but, make it even nicer when it comes to the chequered flag in the final in Sweden.