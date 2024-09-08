Kevin Hansen Secures First Victory Of 2024

Kevin Hansen has won the 8th round of the 2024 FIA World Rallycross Championship. The Swedish driver secured his first victory of the season in fine fashion in Montalegre, Portugal, holding off a determined charge from Saturday’s winner Johan Kristoffersson. 2019 champion Timmy Hansen came home in 3rd, giving Hansen World RX Team another double-podium to add to their collection.

Beautiful drifting through the Portuguese gravel. Credit: Mihai Stetcu / Red Bull Content Pool

Race Report

As the second day of the double-header event in Portugal got underway, it looked as though Sunday could see a repeat of Saturday’s success for Kristoffersson. The Swedish superstar charged into the first corner of his first heat race in 4th, but came out of the corner in 1st, muscling through in his Volkswagen Polo KMS 601 RX to take victory. Meanwhile Timmy Hansen bounced back from a disappointing end to his Saturday racing with a confident performance, securing victory in both of his heat races.

Kevin Hansen made an inspired decision in his second heat race, diving for his Joker on the first lap of the race. This allowed him to continually log fast lap times while the rest of the field squabbled for position, meaning that, when the dust cleared, it was a Hansen World RX Team lockout of victories in heat 2.

Niclas Grönholm and Johan Kristoffersson battle in the heats. Credit: Mihai Stetcu / Red Bull Content Pool

Semi-final 1 saw both Hansens line up alongside each other with Klara Andersson and Anthony Pelfrene for company. The Hansens executed some perfect fraternal teamwork to shut the door on Andersson in the first corner, allowing the two Peugeot 208 RX1e drivers to pull away from the pack. Meanwhile, Andersson and Pelfrene were engaged in a fantastic battle for third, with the Frenchman doing just enough to defend from a charging Andersson and secure his place in the final. Due to a track limit violation, however, he was cruelly disqualified from the final.

Niclas Grönholm got a superb start in semi-final 2 in his electric PWR RX1e, but unfortunately didn’t have the pace to contend with the two internal combustion engine (ICE) KMS – HORSE Powertrain cars of Kristoffersson and Ole Christian Veiby. Unusually, it was Veiby who got the better of Kristoffersson on this occasion, coming home first in the semi-final to line up alongside Kevin Hansen in the final.

Timmy Hansen and OC Veiby giving it everything in the final. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Timmy Hansen got the better start of the Hansen brothers in the final, launching from the second row of the grid into the lead. Kevin had the inside line out of the turn and used the opportunity to dive into the Joker, followed by Kristoffersson. A superb move by Veiby up the inside of Timmy Hansen at turn 9 handed him the lead of the race as they started the second lap.

A superb battle then ensued between Veiby and Hansen for the rest of the race, including some spectacular synchronised sliding on the gravel section, with Timmy making a forceful move to retake the lead just a few corners later. Meanwhile, Kevin Hansen was closing up on the lead pack, defending from Kristoffersson all the while, with the six-time world champion throwing every trick in the book to try and get past. However, by the end of the race with all the Joker laps complete, Kevin Hansen managed to stay in front and take a thoroughly well-deserved victory.

Hansen and Kristoffersson battled hard to the line. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Driver Reaction

“What a great strategy! We had a few different options but I think that one was meant to be” explained an ecstatic Kevin Hansen after the race. “Great job by the Hansen team this weekend. The Red Bull car was flying out there. I had so much confidence. Yesterday was so close. Today, Johan was there but, on this day, we were untouchable. Johan was on my bumper the whole way. They are still faster, but this is what it means. When we’re a little bit behind, we can play the game and we can win races.”

Kristoffersson was very pleased with the weekend’s result. “To collect the most points without being first in a single launch. You have to admit that is a successful weekend” he enthused. His teammate, Veiby, on the other hand was disappointed. “He [Timmy Hansen] overtook me, I got past again on the last lap, but then he hit my front wheel which broke my drive shaft . I only had rear wheel drive at the end. It was a shame. I think I deserved more today.”

The podium for round 8 (L-R): Johan Kristoffersson, Kevin Hansen, and Timmy Hansen. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Championship Update

There are still two rounds to go in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship. However, it must be said that it would take a remarkable plot twist to see victory go to anyone other than Johan Kristoffersson. He leaves Portugal with 206 points, 46 points ahead of his nearest rival, Kevin Hansen. The battle for 2nd continues to be spicy, with Veiby just 11 points behind Kevin. Timmy Hansen moves up to 4th in the standings, just 2 points behind Veiby, with Grönholm just starting to slide back a little, but still only 8 points behind Timmy.

Those two remaining rounds are something of an unknown at this stage. All we know is it’s billed as the World RX of China and takes place on 19/20 October. One this is for certain, however: the 2024 FIA World Rallycross Championship will continue to deliver excellent racing.