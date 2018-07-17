McLaren’s Gil De Ferran – Friday will be a busy day on-track

McLaren F1 Team Sporting Director Gil de Ferran believes the sometimes quiet Friday practice sessions at this weekends upcoming German Grand Prix will be busier that normal as the teams scramble for on-track data with Formula 1 returning to the circuit for the first time in two years.

Following three grands prix back-to-back, the team have had some downtime this last week before getting ready for Germany and Hungary.

“After the tough triple-header, the team have had a few days back with their families and friends before we go again with a final push in Germany and Hungary prior to the summer break.

“It’s great that Formula 1 is returning to Hockenheim for the German Grand Prix after two years. Both of our drivers have experience at this track and its revered as a real racer’s circuit.

While Formula 1 hasn’t been racing at Hockenheim since 2016, the teams will have been running simulation programmes in the run up to the weekend, this is part of the reason de Ferren has said that Friday will be busier as they check over their gathered data.

“Given that none of the teams have visited this circuit for two years means Friday will be a busy day on-track for us all, as we work hard to correlate our sim work and fine-tune our package for Saturday and Sunday.”