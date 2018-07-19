Steiner Rules Out Haas Recruitment Drive amid Uncertainty over 2021 Rules

Guenther Steiner says that until the rules for the 2021 season and beyond are set in stone, the Haas F1 Team will not be striving to expand their workforce, even if it could mean the team becoming a more competitive outfit in the meantime.

Haas has made progress in 2018 and have already scored more points in the opening ten races than they did in either of their first two seasons in Formula 1, and they are currently nineteen points behind the Renault Sport Formula One Team in the battle for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Steiner, the team principal of Haas, says it would be unwise to invest heavily in the growth of the team, particularly with the rules and regulations still up in the air for 2021, and only when they are revealed and confirmed will there be consideration of the future direction of employment and deployment of staff.

“Until we know exactly what is happening for 2021, we always grow but very slowly,” said Steiner to Motorsport.com. “I’m not into quantity. I’d rather have quality.

“We’re not investing another $20m or $30m, another 100 people, we’re not going to do that. That would be unwise at this moment.

“We don’t know what’s happening in two years. If we do that now it could be only for one year. The earliest you can get something out of it is 2020, and you maybe have to change again because 2021 is coming.

“We will stay where we are, we can operate pretty well and we try to keep up.”