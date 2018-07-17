Vandoorne looking to draw on GP2 experience for upcoming German Grand Prix

Stoffel Vandoorne is confident that despite not having raced a Formula 1 car at Hockenheim he will be at a disadvantage to the other drivers

“Although it’s the only grand prix on the current calendar that I haven’t raced at in Formula 1, I did race at Hockenheim in GP2 and got a podium, so there’s definitely good memories there for me.” said Vandoorne.

While McLaren F1 Team team-mate Fernando Alonso has regularly been in the poitns this season Vandoorne has struggled at times and will be looking to bounce back in to the points for the first time since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April.

“We know that the Hockenheimring is a challenging track, with long, fast straights that require a lot of power and also a slower, tighter section at the end of the lap where you need good car balance and traction out of the corners.

“The addition of the third DRS zone will mix things up a bit and the extra overtaking opportunity will hopefully mean an exciting race, where we can have some good battles for the fans.

“The German crowd really love their motorsport so I think there’ll be a great atmosphere there after two years away.”