2024 United States Grand Prix: Verstappen Secures Sprint Win

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images

Max Verstappen converted his impressive Friday performance into a Sprint race victory to return to winning ways at the 2024 United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen made a strong start, getting off the line well alongside George Russell. Lando Norris had a good launch, getting ahead of both Scuderia Ferrari drivers and then Russell to get into second. Despite Norris looking like he could’ve reeled Verstappen in at points, the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver wasn’t challenged throughout 19 laps. 

Nico Hulkenberg slipped back from sixth into ninth, while Lewis Hamilton gained a position on the start. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. delighted the fans in Austin with a thrilling intra-team battle for fourth, with both swapping around and even almost making contact with each other. 

Fernando Alonso and Liam Lawson engaged in a battle, with the former frustrated on the radio with the newly promoted Visa Cash App RB driver.

Sergio Pérez didn’t make an impression on the point positions, spending a frustrating amount of time behind Yuki Tsunoda, who may be a threat to the Mexican’s position at Red Bull in 2025.

Photo: Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images

Towards the end of the Sprint, Norris locked up going into Turn One, allowing Sainz to go through into second place. The only silver lining for Norris was that he managed to successfully hold off Leclerc to stay in third. 

Verstappen was three seconds ahead at the chequered flag, with Sainz and Norris behind competing the Sprint top three. Leclerc followed in fourth, with Russell and Hamilton in fifth and sixth. 

Kevin Magnussen and Húlkenberg secured two crucial points for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in their battle with RB with a seventh and eighth place finish ahead of Pérez.

Piastri took tenth, with Tsunoda ahead of Franco Colapinto in twelfth. Lance Stroll was thirteenth, following by the BWT Alpine F1 Team pair of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. Lawson finished sixteenth ahead of Albon, Alonso and Guanyu Zhou

Valtteri Bottas finished last and pulled over the on the last lap due to a break issue. 

POSNODRIVERCARLAPSTIME/RETIREDPTS
11Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT1931:06.1468
255Carlos SainzFerrari19+3.882s7
34Lando NorrisMcLaren Mercedes19+6.240s6
416Charles LeclercFerrari19+6.956s5
563George RussellMercedes19+15.766s4
644Lewis HamiltonMercedes19+18.724s3
720Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari19+25.161s2
827Nico HulkenbergHaas Ferrari19+26.588s1
911Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT19+29.950s0
1081Oscar PiastriMcLaren Mercedes19+37.059s0
1122Yuki TsunodaRB Honda RBPT19+38.363s0
1243Franco ColapintoWilliams Mercedes19+39.460s0
1318Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes19+41.236s0
1410Pierre GaslyAlpine Renault19+41.995s0
1531Esteban OconAlpine Renault19+42.804s0
1630Liam LawsonRB Honda RBPT19+44.008s0
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes19+44.564s0
1814Fernando AlonsoAston Martin Aramco Mercedes19+46.807s0
1924Zhou GuanyuKick Sauber Ferrari19+52.842s0
2077Valtteri BottasKick Sauber Ferrari19+54.476s0
