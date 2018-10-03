Ericsson in the hunt for points In Suzuka

Marcus Ericsson is hoping to be “competitive” at the Suzuka International Racing Course this weekend for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Swede reached the third part of qualifying last time out in Sochi for the first time this season but was unable to translate his qualifying position into a points finish.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver arrives in Japan looking forward to the weekend at a track that Ericsson describes as one of his favourites.

“I am really looking forward to our next race in Japan.

“The Suzuka circuit is my favourite one, and I have always been strong there.”

Suzuka has seen some classic Formula 1 races in the past and the fans in Japan are very passionate, something Ericsson feels is great and loves the support of the crowd.

“The fans are very enthusiastic and it is great to have their support while driving.”

Sauber have improved throughout the season and this was clearly shown in Russia with both drivers reaching Q3 and Ericsson’s team-mate Charles Leclerc, finishing seventh in the race.

“We have a strong package going into the weekend and should be quite competitive there, so I hope that we will be able to see some good results and score more points.”