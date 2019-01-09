Formula 1 Performance Gaps Could Widen Fears Horner

Christian Horner believes the gaps between teams could grow in 2019 due to the changes in regulations.

2019 sees the front and rear wings undergo rule changes in a bid to create closer and better racing by allowing cars to follow each other closer.

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team principal does not think the changes will allow cars to follow each other any better.

“It’s a significant change. One thing affects another and obviously it’s been a very costly change.

“Would it affect the ability for the cars to follow closely? Maybe a little but not tangibly so.”

Horner believes the gaps could grow between teams as some will alter to the rules better than others and feels that the rule changes should not have happened.

“Inevitably somebody will get it right, some teams will get it wrong.

“If anything, more gaps between the teams [will occur].

“The best way to achieve close grid is stability and then the teams will concertina and converge.”

The changes for next season were made later than usual and Horner feels that it may not have the desired effect but is willing to wait and see if the changes improve the racing in 2019.

“Unfortunately there was some elements of a research project that Ross has been working on that have been cherry-picked by the FIA for application for next year.

“Unfortunately Mercedes and Ferrari supported it through the strategy group and it got voted through.

“I think probably with hindsight, I think all the teams would recognise now that perhaps it wasn’t the right thing to rush through but let’s reserve judgement until we see the first four or five races next year.”