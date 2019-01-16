Formula 1

Giovinazzi doubts 2017 F1 race experience will help him this year

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Giovinazzi doubts 2017 F1 race experience will help him this year
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team driver Antonio Giovinazzi is set to race in his first-full season in the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship.

The Italian driver took over Pascal Wehrlein‘s car in Free Practice 3 the Saturday morning practice before qualifying for the 2017 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix – Albert Park and contested the next race in China as well.

Giovinazzi has spent the time since then in a test and reserve driver role for Sauber and Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow.

“Unfortunately it’s already a long time ago. It’s the beginning of 2017!” said Giovinazzi of his previous F1 experience to Motorsport.com.

“It was not a full weekend [in Australia], it was only on Saturday. In China I missed FP1 and FP2 because of the weather so I started again from Free Practice 3.

“It was difficult to approach, but fortunately next year will be a lot more easy. I will have the winter tests in Barcelona and I will be a lot more ready when I arrive in Melbourne.”

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Giovinazzi has contested one race since crashing out of the 2017 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix – Shanghai International Circuit, the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans with the AF Corse Ferrari GTE Team.

The 2016 GP2 Series runner-up said he has missed the pressure of racing full time.

“I can’t wait to be honest, I miss the pressure of the race weekend and also the race on Sunday.

“It will be quite tough for the first races. I have a world champion [Kimi Raikkonen] beside me, who has a lot of years in F1.

“I need to do my job, try to improve race-by-race, and we’ll see at the end of the year if we did a good job or not.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production.

Related articles

Hulkenberg may need “another gear” to beat Ricciardo

January 16, 2019

2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship Entry List

January 16, 2019

2018 one of my ‘toughest years’ in Formula...

January 15, 2019

“Things that could go wrong did go wrong”...

January 15, 2019

SEASON REVIEW: 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship...

January 15, 2019

Stroll can ‘Deliver his Full Potential’ at Racing...

January 14, 2019

Williams’ Lowe has ‘No Regrets and Great Affection’...

January 14, 2019

Compromises to McLaren’s 2018 car only led to...

January 14, 2019

Brawn: Current engine suppliers can’t “shut the door”...

January 14, 2019

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More