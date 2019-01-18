Formula 1

Helmut Marko – Gasly needs discipline for 2019 step up

by Grant Rivers
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing will need to instil “discipline” into Pierre Gasly for his 2019 Formula 1 promotion, according to team advisor Helmut Marko.

The 22-year-old will partner Max Verstappen, as Daniel Ricciardo has opted to leave in favour of the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team. Dr. Marko says that the Frenchman will be under tight scrutiny from Red Bull next year.

He told Motorsport.com that Gasly will be under scrutiny because “that’s what F1 is like”.

In football if you’re not performing, you’re sitting on the bench,” Marko warned. “Gasly has shown speed, but of course we have to [instil] discipline a little bit.

“But also, the support from the team is a different one. We’re confident that he can do it.”

Gasly rated his 2018 campaign as an “8.5 out of 10“, saying that his aim was to get the most out of the package he was given.

The Frenchman recorded a best result of fourth at the Bahrain Grand Prix, before going on to grab four other top ten finishes.

“In my first complete season my main target was to make the best out of the package I had,” Gasly told Motorsport.com

Grant Rivers

