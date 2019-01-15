Luke Warr aims for the top ten after confirming 2019 UK Clio Cup entry

Following a partial campaign in 2018, BLG Racing and their driver Luke Warr have confirmed they are to return to the Renault UK Clio Cup grid in 2019 to continue their progress in the series.

After joining the grid at Donington Park last season and being well off the pace. Constant strides throughout the year meant that Luke started fighting for points by the time the season finale rolled around.

With momentum going forward, Luke has decided to continue in the championship for 2019 and he has plenty of aims to hit as the year goes on.

Commenting on last year. Luke said, “Our previous racing experience had been limited to club level and it was an eye opener when we turned up for our first Clio Cup event at Donington Park last April.

“We were six seconds off the pace but by Rockingham we were only just shy by a second and mixing it in the mid-field.

“But the championship and the teams are very welcoming and helpful in terms of advice and offering support – our small team felt right at home and were having fun and that enabled us to really make progress.

“At the end of the season it was great to look back at how far we’d come and we’re keen to build on that in 2019.”

Admitting that his driving has improved considerably since joining the championship. Luke now looks towards the top ten as another indication of positive progress, “It’s also fair to say that after a season in the Clio Cup my driving and race craft is night and day compared to this time last year.

“I want to continue that trajectory this season but this is where it gets tough – instead of finding seconds I’m chasing those vital tenths.

“The aim is to make it fun again and go for some top ten results.”