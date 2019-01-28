Formula 1

‘Positive Spiral’ key to signing Raikkonen – Frederic Vasseur

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
‘Positive Spiral’ key to signing Raikkonen – Frederic Vasseur
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team Team Principal Frederic Vasseur feels that the positive changes within the Swiss squad were helpful to the point that Kimi Raikkonen was motivated enough to return.

Halfway through the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Sauber cancelled their engine deal with Honda for the following season and instead would stick with Ferrari, which allowed Vasseur‘s team to run its latest-specification engine from 2018, unlike in the previous season when they were using a year-old power unit.

Since then, Alfa Romeo had joined forces with the outfit, along with the signing of 2017 FIA Formula 2 Championship winner Charles Leclerc, and had appointed Simone Resta from Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow as Technical Director and Audi aerodynamicist Jan Monchaux.

By the end of the 2018 season, Sauber had achieved a Constructors’ finish of eighth, their highest in five years. Leclerc’s performances throughout the campaign were good enough for Ferrari to inherit him from 2019, opening the door for Raikkonen to head the other way to re-join the team where he made his F1 debut with in 2001.

According to Motorsport.com, Vasseur says that mood within Sauber is “huge”, considering the changes in the last couple of years.

“We had Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, we had Charles joining the team,” Vasseur added.

“We took Jan Monchaux, Simone Resta, brought them into the factory.

“Each week we had good news, it’s like a spiral. The motivation is there, the mood is huge compared to last year, the team spirit.”

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Vasseur went on to explain the “appetite” for the Swiss team after the Alfa Romeo partnership was announced.

“For me, drivers are the same,” Vasseur mentioned.

“Good engineers you can motivate with the salary but they love racing and they want to get results.

“We’re in a much better position to recruit, to have top guys in every single department. I have the feeling that we’re really attractive as a project.

“Drivers are the same story. Kimi knows it will be difficult for us to better than P7 without an accident [for bigger teams].

“The motivation can come from somewhere else. The fact we’re improving, we’re growing up, we’re building something – I think it’s a huge feeling for all the team members, including drivers.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinReddit
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production.

Related articles

‘Maturing’ Verstappen has lost none of his natural...

January 28, 2019

Stroll came into Formula 1 ‘too early’ –...

January 28, 2019

Honda engine ‘already better than Renault’ says Marko

January 26, 2019

Gasly “not a number two driver” – Helmut...

January 25, 2019

Arrival Of Leclerc At Ferrari Should Serve As...

January 25, 2019

Grosjean ‘proud’ of recovery from poor personal start...

January 25, 2019

Red Bull must be title contender following partnership...

January 25, 2019

Lack of F1 coaches is ‘absolutely wrong’ says...

January 24, 2019

Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team confirm launch date...

January 24, 2019

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More