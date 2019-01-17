Team GB Against USA and Nordic as ROC Mexico Groups Announced

Race of Champions

by Connor Jackson
Credit: Race of Champions

The 2019 Race of Champions announced the results of its draw for the upcoming event on the 21-22 January in Mexico City. It saw the ten national teams and 20 drivers split into their respective groups ahead of the event at the Foro Sol Stadium.

Defending ROC champion David Coulthard would lead Group A for the individual competition, while Formula 1 drivers Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly led the stars in Group C and D respectively. Two drivers from each group will advance to the next round of the knockout stage.

The Nations Cup will see four teams occupy Group A, with two advancing to the Semi-Finals, while only the winners of Group B and C will advance as they contain three teams.

As the hosts, Mexico will feature three teams with Esteban Gutierrez and Patricio O’Ward leading the flagship team in Group A alongside their sister Infinitum Mexico team. They will be joined by Team France and Team Germany.

Group B will see Team Telcel Mexico occupied by Daniel Suárez and the ‘ROC Mexico’ Saturday winner, allowing a non-professional to compete alongside the stars. Meanwhile the eROC winner will join Enzo Bonito at Team SIM All-Stars as Team Brazil complete the group.

Finally Group C sees Team Nordic and Team USA join the UK outfit. Andy Priaulx will join Coulthard as the pair look to claim the first British trophy since Priaulx helped Team England win the title in 2015.

GROUPNATIONDRIVER 1DRIVER 2
AGERMANYSebastian VettelMick Schumacher
FRANCEPierre GaslyLoic Duval
MEXICOEsteban GutierrezPatricio O'Ward
INFINITUM MEXICOMemo Rojas Benito Guerra
BBRAZILHelio CastronevesLucas di Grassi
TELCEL MEXICODaniel SuárezROC Mexico Sat. Winner
SIM RACING ALL-STARSEnzo BonitoeROC Winner
CNORDICJohan KristofferssonTom Kristensen
USARyan Hunter-ReayJosef Newgarden
GREAT BRITAINDavid CoulthardAndy Priaulx

Having won the competition twice, Coulthard will be the man to watch come Sunday, though will face stiff competition from 2015 winner Vettel who is expected to win his group that will feature at least two Mexican drivers. While Coulthard will be up against 5-time ROC runner-up Tom Kristensen in Group A.

Group B is expected to be the most fascinating for the neutral fan as Lucas di Grassi, Josef Newgarden and Johan Kristoffersson populate a group which features three champions from three different series. Meanwhile Group D sees Gasly take on Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay and former F1 driver Esteban Gutierrez.

GROUPDRIVER(S)NATION
ADavid CoulthardGreat Britain
ATom KristensenDenmark
APatricio O'WardMexico
APriaulx vs ROC Mexico Sunday*Winner of Shootout
BJohan KristofferssonSweden
BLucas di GrassiBrazil
BJosef NewgardenUSA
BDuval vs Castroneves*Winner of Shootout
CSebastian VettelGermany
CDaniel SuárezMexico
CBenito GuerraMexico
CRojas vs Schumacher*Winner of Shootout
DPierre GaslyFrance
DEsteban GutierrezMexico
DRyan Hunter-ReayUSA
DBenito vs eROC Winner*Winner of Shootout

Video of the Draw: Courtesy of Race of Champions

Connor Jackson

Single-Seater Specialist who has worked for TCF since 2015. Come finding me wandering the paddock.

