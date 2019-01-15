“Things that could go wrong did go wrong” For Haas F1 Team In 2018

Haas F1 Team secured their best ever finish in their short Formula 1 history with fifth place in the constructors championship but at times during the season, they were quicker than Renault Sport Formula One Team.

The French manufacturer finished 31 points ahead of Haas in the standings but Kevin Magnussen hopes the team has learnt their lessons from 2018.

“Things that could go wrong did go wrong” said Magnussen about the 2018 season. “This year has felt like a lot of things that could go wrong did go wrong.

“It’s one of those where the wind is always a headwind, you know. I’m hoping for a bit of tailwind next year.”

Haas threw away lots of points throughout the season with mistakes from either the team or driver including a wheel gun error in the opening round in Australia when Romain Grosjean and Magnussen were both in the top six.

“That’s the thing, you have to take the blame for those things.

“Because you can always, no matter what the situation, have done something different.

“Although it might have been a very tricky situation you can always look at it and see something you could have done better.

“That’s what we’ll do and try and put ourselves in a better situation next year.”

2018 was the most points Magnussen had scored in a single season but the Dane doesn’t believe it is all that great if he isn’t fighting for wins and championships.

“In a way this is the best time in my career. But unless you are going for wins and championships it isn’t going to be that great.

“I think personally I am in the best place that I have been in Formula 1 with Haas F1 and the experience I now have in Formula 1, it is more enjoyable.”