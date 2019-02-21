Bottas – The first week of testing was really good for us

Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas has reflected positively on the first week of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Bottas was behind the wheel of the W10 in the afternoon, running a total fifty-seven laps, his best lap time being a 1:17.857.

“The first week of testing was really good for us in terms of reliability, we got a lot of mileage in with the new car and didn’t experience any major issues.”, he said.

“Today we did some shorter runs, seeing how the the W10 works when you try and extract a little bit more performance out of it.”

Bottas added that the team are making steady progress in the car’s development, which they hope to continue into next week.

“We’ve been making progress throughout the entire week, the car felt better every single day. We’re now looking forward to next week when we will hopefully make even more progress.

“Many thanks to the entire team, it was a good first test. Now we’re all hungry to improve even more in the second test.”