Filming day “valuable opportunity” for the car – Christian Horner

by Tom Cairns
Christian Horner - Aston Martin Red Bull Racing at the RB15 Filming Day at Silverstone
Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner believes the team’s filming day for their RB15 was a “valuable opportunity” to see how the car handled on the racetrack.

He also thought the occasion was an important step before the team to travel to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the first pre-season test.

“It’s always great to see a new car take its first run. RB15 is our first car with a Honda power-unit and it looks resplendent in its one-off livery here at Silverstone,” Horner added.

“Of course today is all about filming, but it’s also a really valuable opportunity to check that all the systems work and that the car is fundamentally in good shape before we head to Barcelona next week, where hopefully it will be a bit warmer!

Max Verstappen - Aston Martin Red Bull Racing at Silverstone for an RB15 Filming Day

Credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Horner gave his verdict on pre-season testing in Barcelona that begins on 18 February.

“Now we’ve got eight days of testing ahead and it’s important that we maximise track time and get as much out of that process as possible prior to the first race of the new season in Melbourne,” Horner said.

