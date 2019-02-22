Grosjean positive after fourth day of testing in Barcelona

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean is positive following a fourth day of winter testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Frenchman was in the car for the morning, completing a total of sixty-four laps; his fastest lap was a 1:18.563, set during his second stint, when he was running on the red side-walled C4 tyre, placing him ninth overall on the timesheets.

“It was a good morning. I pretty much did the whole test programme we had planned, even finishing earlier than scheduled, so that’s good.”

Grosjean said the car had been performing well, and they had not experienced any issues.

“There no problems on the car, which was obviously something we were looking at after the first few days. The car still feels very good.”

He added that they still had work to do before the start of the season at Albert Park.

“We’re still trying things, testing things, and getting the mileage in. I think we’re fairly happy with where we are.”