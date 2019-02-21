Formula 1

Hamilton – Mercedes was feeling better today

by Craig Edwards
Lewis Hamilton - Pre-season Test
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Lewis Hamilton was pleased with the handling of his Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport on the final day of the opening pre-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

The defending champion did the morning running in the W10 and admitted that the cold temperatures made it tricky.

“It was quite cold in the morning which meant that it was a little bit difficult with the tyres for everyone.

“In general, the car was feeling better today and is coming together.”

Hamilton managed 58 laps and praised the reliability of the new car.

“However, we still have to keep on digging deep, analysing the data and the changes that we are making.

“The reliability has been really solid which is a great showing of all the hard work that everyone in the factory has done.”

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow have looked very strong in the first test and Hamilton knows his Mercedes team need to keep pushing if they are to start the season on top.

“But we have to keep on pushing, the competition looks very strong.

“The weather has been good all week so we could get through our programme and it was great to see the fans out there.

“I’m looking forward to coming back next week.” 

A journalism student from Scotland. Cover Formula 1 for The Checkered Flag.

