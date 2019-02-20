Honda F1’s Toyoharu Tanabe lauds valuable session for Albon

Honda F1 Technical Director Toyoharu Tanabe was happy with how the second day of FIA Formula 1 World Championship testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya wen for the two Honda powered teams.

With both Aston Martin Red Bull and Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda running the Japanese power units, the engineers have two sets of data to work from for the first time since their return to Formula 1.

“Between our two teams, we completed 224 trouble free laps today, which is encouraging.” said Tanabe. “Today, we continued to work on PU settings, partly based on what we saw from yesterday’s data.

With Alexander Albon making his debut in the STR14-02 the main priority of the day was get the best fit with the engine.

“Albon was having his first run in the car, therefore another important job was to optimise the PU settings to suit his driving style.

“In fact, for Alex it was an especially valuable session, as he was having his first full day driving a Formula 1 car and he did well to complete 132 laps.”