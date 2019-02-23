Kubica not letting Williams test woes distract from Australian Grand Prix preparation

Robert Kubica is concentrating on being ready for the Australian Grand Prix after getting his first run in the ROKiT Williams Racing FW42 this week.

The Pole could only manage to complete 48 laps and ended the final day of testing as the slowest driver with a time that was over 4 seconds off of the pace of session pace-setter Nico Hulkenberg.

“It was my first time out in the car, so it does not feel like day four of testing, but day one.” said Kubica.

“This morning we spent the time gathering data, signing off tests for the engineering department and trying to put mileage on the car.”

Despite completing 48 laps, Kubica explained that only 12 of them could be considered as representative.

“I had 12 performance laps in the car, so it is too early to talk about feelings, those will become clearer next week.

“It would be better to have more time in the car as Australia is not far off, from both a driver and a car point of view.”

While more time in the car would be ideal, Kubica is now getting his mindset ready for the first race of the season in Australia before the team return to track next week for the final pre-season test.

“Everybody has their own job in the team and I must concentrate on mine to ensure that we are in the best possible shape for the first race.” he added.