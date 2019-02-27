McLaren quickest for second successive day in F1 testing, Vettel crashes

McLaren F1 Team made it two from two in the second test as Carlos Sainz Jr. topped the second day of the final 2019 Formula 1 winter test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

The Spaniard was almost six tenths quicker than the time team-mate Lando Norris set yesterday and the fastest time of testing so far, however the McLaren did stop after a loss of water pressure shortly after.

Sainz was close to seven-tenths quicker than the closest challenger on day two as he completed 130 laps on the day his countryman Fernando Alonso was announced as an ambassador for the team.

Sergio Pérez and the SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team were second fastest having completed 88 laps with Sebastian Vettel third.

The German completed 40 laps before hitting the barriers at turn three due to a mechanical issue.

The Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver was sent to the medical centre but released shortly after. The team did get Charles Leclerc out for an installation lap before the end of the day.

Alfa Romeo Racing continued their strong pre-season as Kimi Räikkönen was fourth fastest ahead of Romain Grosjean and Max Verstappen, but the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing did cause a red flag in the morning session.

Daniil Kvyat in the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda broke the 100-lap barrier and was seventh fastest with the two Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport drivers in eighth and ninth.

Valtteri Bottas pipped Lewis Hamilton by two-thousandths of a second, but it was the British driver that did more than 100 laps in his time in the W10.

Nico Hülkenberg rounded out the top ten for the Renault Sport Formula One Team, while team-mate Daniel Ricciardo was twelfth and the slowest runner to have set a time.

In the Renault sandwich was Robert Kubica in the ROKiT Williams Racing, the Pole rackeing up 130 laps in the FW42 to add to the 119 laps team-mate George Russell did on day one of the second test.