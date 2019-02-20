Pérez happy with progress following third day of testing

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team‘s Sergio Pérez is happy with the team’s performance following the third day of winter testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluyna ahead of the 2019 Formula 1 season.

The Mexican ran a total of sixty-seven laps during the course of the session; his best time was a 1:20.102, which meant that he finished in tenth position.

“We made good progress today and I feel we took another step forward. The day was a bit shorter than we expected because we had a small issue with the car late in the afternoon. I lost drive but was able to recover to the pits.”

Pérez said that although they were not able to complete all of their planned tests, they were still making progress in the development of the car.

“So we couldn’t complete all of programme, but I feel we’re still improving as we get to know the car. I’ve done two days in the car now and I’m generally feeling happy.

“The balance was good from day one and that’s important.”

Pérez added that even though he is not back in the car until next week, he is happy that the car will be ready for the start of the season at Albert Park on 17 March.

“I’m not testing again until next week, but if we keep working like this I will be happy with my preparations for Melbourne.”