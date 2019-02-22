Formula 1

Plenty more work to do for Rich Energy Haas F1 – Magnussen

by Vince Pettit
Kevin Magnussen
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Kevin Magnussen added to his Tuesday running yesterday as he completed 66 laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the Rich Energy Hass F1 Team VF-19.

The Dane recorded a fastest time of 1:18.720 to finish the session in tenth place on the Pirelli C3 (Medium) tyres.

“I was happy to get a lot of laps in this afternoon, and more importantly, I felt comfortable in the car.” said Magnussen.

“We can see how the car’s improving and we enjoyed some consistent running today through both sessions.”

While it has been a promising week for the team as they look to outperform energy drink rivals Red Bull, there is still plenty of work to be done in the second and final pre-season test which takes place next week.

“Of course, there’s plenty more work to do, but I’m looking forward to driving the VF-19 again next week.

“We’ve definitely got something positive to build on as we prepare for the second test.”

Vince Pettit

Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK. Outside of motor sport he loves music, photography, NBA and NFL.

