Plenty more work to do for Rich Energy Haas F1 – Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen added to his Tuesday running yesterday as he completed 66 laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the Rich Energy Hass F1 Team VF-19.

The Dane recorded a fastest time of 1:18.720 to finish the session in tenth place on the Pirelli C3 (Medium) tyres.

“I was happy to get a lot of laps in this afternoon, and more importantly, I felt comfortable in the car.” said Magnussen.

“We can see how the car’s improving and we enjoyed some consistent running today through both sessions.”

While it has been a promising week for the team as they look to outperform energy drink rivals Red Bull, there is still plenty of work to be done in the second and final pre-season test which takes place next week.

“Of course, there’s plenty more work to do, but I’m looking forward to driving the VF-19 again next week.

“We’ve definitely got something positive to build on as we prepare for the second test.”