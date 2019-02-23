Racing Point F1’s McCullough Happy With First Test Despite Not Completing Mileage Target

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team performance engineer director, Tom McCullough described the first week of testing as productive for the team.

The RP19 was piloted by Lance Stroll on the fourth and final day and started the work on long runs ahead of the second test next week.

“Today was another valuable day of testing.” said McCullough.

“We focused mostly on set-up work and understanding how our car works, having completed the majority of our data gathering tests over the last three days.

“We were also able to start working on our long runs.”

Stroll was twelfth fastest on Thursday and completed 72 laps before the day ended early for Racing Point due to an oil leak but McCullough was pleased with the work done over the four days and is looking forward to another key week at the Circuit de Cataluyna-Barcelona.

“We are making good progress with the balance, but unfortunately the day was cut short by an oil leak we spotted in the data, something we are currently investigating.

“Overall, this week has been a productive one even though we didn’t complete all the mileage we wanted.

“Nonetheless, we have some important data and we are looking forward to another productive test next week.”