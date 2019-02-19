Red Bull positive ahead of third day of testing

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing‘s Head of Race Engineering, Guillaume Rocquelin, said that the team are looking positive ahead of the third day of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, even though Frenchman Pierre Gasly suffered a spin.

Gasly ran a total of ninety-two laps in his first outing in the RB15, his best time being a 1:19.814.

Rocquelin said: “It happens. Prior to Pierre’s spin we had been doing a lot of short runs to gather data and there is quite a reset after that.

He added: “Pierre was then on a quick lap and as you’d expect he was finding the limit. He’s understandably not happy but it’s not a disaster. We have a bit of work this evening, but we’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

Rocquelin said that although they were planning on running tests, their main goal was to get Gasly comfortable in the car.

“Aside from that, Pierre had a good first day in the car. The target this morning was to get more miles on the car, to give him a good feel for it and to cycle through tyres.

“There were some background tests happening it was mainly about Pierre getting comfortable.”

He added that their target for their afternoon run was to gather data from short runs, which they did up until Gasly spun off.

“In the afternoon, we switched to data gathering over short runs and that was the focus until late afternoon and the spin.”