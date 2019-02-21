Verstappen to star at WTCR Race of Netherlands

Max Verstappen will take part in a demo for Aston Martin Red Bull Racing during the WTCR race weekend at the Circuit Zandvoort on the 17-19 May 2019.

The Dutchman who has five FIA Formula 1 World Championship race victories to his name, will drive the Austrian team’s car during the Jumbo Racing Days on the Saturday and Sunday in front thousands of fans attending.

The Jumbo Racedagen is known to be one of the highlight events of the Dutch calendar, which attracted a record-breaking 110,000 fans in 2018 and featured demonstration runs at high-speed. This was part of the WTCR series, that hosted three races in a jam-packed weekend of motorsport.

Verstappen attended last year’s event as a visitor on the WTRC/OSCARO grid and said that to see his home fans feeling “very passionate about racing” all year round is great for the country.

“I said already after the first two [Jumbo Racedagen] events we should create a big event around it as well, not just demonstration laps,” Verstappen added.

“For the WTCR joining this event is great and I really enjoy watching it as well. I really enjoy this weekend. It’s great to see and [the fans] also stay for every series. They’re just very passionate about racing in general.”