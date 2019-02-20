Vettel and Ferrari ahead of schedule and confident with SF90’s early upgrades

Sebastian Vettel and the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow are ahead of schedule in their testing programme after completing a further 134 laps on the third day of FIA Formula 1 World Championship testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The German lapped the circuit 80 times in the morning session and added a further 54 in the afternoon, taking the total laps driven for the SF90 to 460 over three days.

Once again the order of the day was set up work for the morning session along with tyre evaluation work, simulating different phases of a race.

Vettel’s fastest lap of the day was a time of 1:18.350, which he achieved just before the lunch break.

“It was good to be back in the car today and put some more mileage under my belt.” said the former champion. “Again, we had a busy day and managed to complete our programme, which included a few new items, compared to Monday.

“We tried a few things around also focusing on set-up and I can only confirm the positive impression I had on day one. Having now put 303 laps in the bag I feel comfortable to say we are satisfied with how the car is progressing.”

Charles Leclerc returns to the driving seat tomorrow for the final day of testing this week.