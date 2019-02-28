Williams still have ‘work to do’ – George Russell

Williams Racing driver George Russell says the team still has ‘work to do’, despite completing 140 laps – the most of any driver on the third day of the second Barcelona test.

The Briton was 11th fastest on the timesheets as Williams continue to make up for lost ground from their disastrous first week, where they missed the first two days of pre-season testing.

“I’m definitely very happy with the number of laps we have done,” the 20-year-old said. “But at the end of the day it is all about the lap-times and we still have some time to find.

“We have made a big step from when I jumped in the car on Tuesday, after Robert [Kubica] was in the car yesterday, and hopefully when he jumps in the car tomorrow we will find another step.”

Russell set his best time, a lap of 1:18.130, on the C5 compound of tyre – the softest available in the 2019 Pirelli range. He finished the day 1.899s off the pace of Ferrari‘s Charles Leclerc.

“We understand our issues, we recognise them and are doing everything we can to rectify them. We have work to do but I am still very focused, motivated and I am very much looking forward to Australia.”

Russell’s testing programme is now complete as he hands the FW42 back to his team-mate Kubica for the final day of testing on Friday.