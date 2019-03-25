Formula 1 Teams need ‘Clarity’ over 2021 Technical Regulations – Steiner

Guenther Steiner says the clock is ticking when it comes to the 2021 regulations and teams need clarity sooner rather than later about the future direction of Formula 1.

The Team Principal of the Haas F1 Team hopes next weeks meeting of Formula 1’s Strategy Group will shed some light about what technical and mechanical changes will be planned for 2021.

“We need clarity, because there is a lot of talk going on,” said Steiner to Motorsport.com. “I think now Chase [Carey, F1 CEO] is ready to present something to us, and let’s see what he presents, and go from there.

“I don’t know what is in there. We all talk between each other’s backs, so I don’t know in the end what F1 has come up with.”

Steiner says the teams cannot run properly without the knowledge of the regulations, particularly as they will need to begin the design and engineering of the 2021 around eighteen months before the season begins, leaving not a lot of time for those regulations to be ratified.

“We need to get to the point where we know what is going to happen in the future, otherwise we cannot run our business,” added Steiner. “You cannot start to develop if you have no technical regulations.

“For us everything starts at least a year or 18 months early. Now we are only 21 months away from that season. So you haven’t got a lot of time left. I think they realise that, and that’s why they’ve said, ‘We need to come out with something’.’

“But there are a lot of things, the governance, the budget cap, the technical regulations. If we get it all done in one meeting, good for us. Yeah, good luck.”