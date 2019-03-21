Juan Manuel Correa signs as Alfa Romeo Racing development driver

Alfa Romeo Racing has announced that FIA Formula 2 racer Juan Manuel Correa has been signed as Development Driver for the 2019 season.

The 19-year-old Ecuadorian-American will be racing with the Sauber Junior Team this season in Formula 2 after competing a full season last season with the Jenzer Motorsport team in GP3 last year and taking two victories in the Toyota Racing Series.

“To have received this opportunity, and to be a part of such an iconic team and brand in motorsports, Formula 1 in particular, is a privilege for any driver” said Correa.

“I will do my best to honor the opportunity I have been given and want to thank Fred and the entire Alfa Romero Racing Team for having me. I’m excited for what the future has to hold.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG added, “We are happy to announce that Juan Manuel Correa has joined Alfa Romeo Racing.

“Juan Manuel will be taking on a new challenge with our Team as our Development Driver and we look forward to further advancing his skills in support of his progress as a racing driver.”

The 2019 FIA Formula 2 season will get underway next weekend in Bahrain as it lines up for the twelve round series that supports the FIA Formula 1 World Championship throughout most of Europe and select fly-away races.