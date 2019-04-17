Armstrong Fastest in Opening Day of Final F3 Test

PREMA Racing‘s Marcus Armstrong was quickest on the opening day of the final FIA Formula 3 test at the Hungaroring.

Leonardo Pulcini, the pacesetter of last week’s test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, set the second best time with Robert Shwartzman third fastest.

When the morning session got underway, it was MP Motorsport‘s Liam who set the initial pace but was quickly beaten by Fabio Scherer.

However, it did not take long for Pulcini to be once again on the pace inside the first half an hour.

The first red flag of the session came just before the hour mark, when Sebastian Fernandez stopped at Turn 6 but running was quickly back underway.

Pulcini improved further on his benchmark time ahead of team-mate Jüri Vips but Trident‘s Niko Kari leapfrogged the Hitech Grand Prix duo.

Over an hour later the second red flag interrupted the session after Alex Peroni lost control and crashed into the barrier.

When the running restarted, Shwartzman nabbed the top spot. Having dropped out of the top ten after a flurry of quick laps, Pulcini put in a time to beat that of the Russian.

As the session, drew to a close a third red flag as Yuki Tsunoda stopped at Turn 12.

Running resumed with just eight minutes on the clock, but no one could beat the time of Pulcini.

Shwartzman was classified second ahead of Kari, Vips, Raoul Hyman, Artem Petrov, Richard Verschoor, Fernandez, Armstrong and Jake Hughes.

After the two hour break, the drivers picked up from where they had left off with Tsunoda lapping quickest at the half hour mark.

Verschoor and Simo Laaksonen occupied the second and third spots.

Hughes, stopped at the pit exit bringing out the red flag once again.

There was little change when running resumed with the top three remaining unchallenged for the next hour as teams worked on getting mileage down rather than fastest laps.

Laaksonen and Verschoor temporarily switched placed before the latter set the fastest time – though a way off Pulcini’s time from the morning.

With just over half an hour left, Pulcini and Ye Yifei leapt to second and third.

Yifei, followed this up with an even better time to take to the top of the leader board.

There was yet another red flag, as Shwartzman came to a stop on track between Turns 11 and 12.

Light drops of rain were stopped but this did not deter Armstrong who set his best time of the day to jump to second in the standings.

The PREMA and Ferrari Driver Academy New Zealander followed this up with another blistering lap to dip under the 1m32s for the first time in the afternoon.

Jehan Daruvala, momentarily dislodged Armstrong but the Kiwi refused to bettered by his team-mate and returned to the top instantaneously.

At the chequered flag, Armstrong still sat on top followed by Daruvala.

Pulcini was third from; Lawson, Yifei, Fernandez, Logan Sargeant, David Beckmann, Tsunoda and Verschoor completed the top ten.

The pitlane opens at 9.00 local time tomorrow for the final day of pre-season testing.

FIA Formula 3 Budapest Test: Day 1 – Morning Session Results

POS DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Leonardo Pulcini ITA Hitech Grand Prix 1m31.564 2 Robert Shwartzman RUS PREMA Racing 1m31.733 3 Niko Kari FIN Trident 1m31.799 4 Jüri Vips EST Hitech Grand Prix 1m31.990 5 Raoul Hyman GBR Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m32.132 6 Artem Petrov RUS Jenzer Motorsport 1m32.150 7 Richard Verschoor NLD MP Motorsport 1m32.157 8 Sebastian Fernandez ESP Campos Racing 1m32.207 9 Marcus Armstrong NZL PREMA Racing 1m32.241 10 Jake Hughes GBR HWA RACELAB 1m32.245 11 Jehan Daruvala IND PREMA Racing 1m32.260 12 Pedro Piquet BRA Trident 1m32.287 13 David Beckmann DEU ART Grand Prix 1m32.294 14 Logan Sargeant USA Carlin Buzz Racing 1m32.325 15 Felipe Drugovich BRA Carlin Buzz Racing 1m32.346 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Jenzer Motorsport 1m32.354 17 Fabio Scherer CHE Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m32.471 18 Alex Peroni AUS Campos Racing 1m32.491 19 Christian Lungaard DNK ART Grand Prix 1m32.531 20 Liam Lawson NZL MP Motorsport 1m32.643 21 Devlin DeFrancesco CAN Trident 1m32.654 22 Lirim Zendeli DEU Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1m32.661 23 Simo Laaksonen FIN MP Motorsport 1m32.711 24 Ye Yifei CHI Hitech Grand Prix 1m32.794 25 Max Fewtrell GBR ART Grand Prix 1m32.932 26 Bent Viscaal NLD HWA RACELAB 1m33.060 27 Andreas Estner DEU Jenzer Motorsport 1m33.449 28 Teppei Natori JPN Carlin Buzz Racing 1m33.606 29 Keyvan Andres IRN HWA RACELAB 1m33.852 30 Alessio Deledda ITA Campos Racing 1m33.918

FIA Formula 3 Budapest Test: Day 1 – Afternoon Session Results