Armstrong Fastest in Opening Day of Final F3 Test

by Chloe Hewitt
Marcus Armstrong - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - Day 1
PREMA Racing‘s Marcus Armstrong was quickest on the opening day of the final FIA Formula 3 test at the Hungaroring.

Leonardo Pulcini, the pacesetter of last week’s test at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, set the second best time with Robert Shwartzman third fastest.

When the morning session got underway, it was MP Motorsport‘s Liam  who set the initial pace but was quickly beaten by Fabio Scherer.

However, it did not take long for Pulcini to be once again on the pace inside the first half an hour.

The first red flag of the session came just before the hour mark, when Sebastian Fernandez stopped at Turn 6 but running was quickly back underway.

Pulcini improved further on his benchmark time ahead of team-mate Jüri Vips but Trident‘s Niko Kari leapfrogged the Hitech Grand Prix duo.

Over an hour later the second red flag interrupted the session after Alex Peroni lost control and crashed into the barrier.

When the running restarted, Shwartzman nabbed the top spot. Having dropped out of the top ten after a flurry of quick laps, Pulcini put in a time to beat that of the Russian.

As the session, drew to a close a third red flag as Yuki Tsunoda stopped at Turn 12.

Running resumed with just eight minutes on the clock, but no one could beat the time of Pulcini.

Shwartzman was classified second ahead of Kari, Vips, Raoul HymanArtem Petrov, Richard Verschoor, Fernandez, Armstrong and Jake Hughes.

After the two hour break, the drivers picked up from where they had left off with Tsunoda lapping quickest at the half hour mark.

Verschoor and Simo Laaksonen occupied the second and third spots.

Hughes, stopped at the pit exit bringing out the red flag once again.

There was little change when running resumed with the top three remaining unchallenged for the next hour as teams worked on getting mileage down rather than fastest laps.

Laaksonen and Verschoor temporarily switched placed before the latter set the fastest time – though a way off Pulcini’s time from the morning.

With just over half an hour left, Pulcini and Ye Yifei leapt to second and third.

Yifei, followed this up with an even better time to take to the top of the leader board.

There was yet another red flag, as Shwartzman came to a stop on track between Turns 11 and 12.

Light drops of rain were stopped but this did not deter Armstrong who set his best time of the day to jump to second in the standings.

The PREMA and Ferrari Driver Academy New Zealander followed this up with another blistering lap to dip under the 1m32s for the first time in the afternoon.

Jehan Daruvala, momentarily dislodged Armstrong but the Kiwi refused to bettered by his team-mate and returned to the top instantaneously.

At the chequered flag, Armstrong still sat on top followed by Daruvala.

Pulcini was third from; Lawson, Yifei, Fernandez, Logan SargeantDavid Beckmann, Tsunoda and Verschoor completed the top ten.

The pitlane opens at 9.00 local time tomorrow for the final day of pre-season testing.

FIA Formula 3 Budapest Test: Day 1 – Morning Session Results 

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m31.564
2Robert ShwartzmanRUS PREMA Racing1m31.733
3Niko KariFINTrident1m31.799
4Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m31.990
5Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m32.132
6Artem PetrovRUS Jenzer Motorsport1m32.150
7Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m32.157
8Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m32.207
9Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m32.241
10Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB1m32.245
11Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m32.260
12Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m32.287
13David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix1m32.294
14Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m32.325
15Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing1m32.346
16Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport1m32.354
17Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m32.471
18Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m32.491
19Christian LungaardDNKART Grand Prix1m32.531
20Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m32.643
21Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident1m32.654
22Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m32.661
23Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport1m32.711
24Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix1m32.794
25Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m32.932
26Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB1m33.060
27Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport1m33.449
28Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing1m33.606
29Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB1m33.852
30Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m33.918

FIA Formula 3 Budapest Test: Day 1 – Afternoon Session Results

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing1m31.411
2Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing1m31.857
3Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix1m32.054
4Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport1m32.069
5Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix1m32.162
6Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing1m32.204
7Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing1m32.246
8David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix1m32.268
9Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport1m32.275
10Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport1m32.301
11Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1m32.318
12Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport1m32.360
13Jake HughesGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m32.365
14Artem PetrovRUSJenzer Motorsport1m32.436
15Christian LungaardDNKART Grand Prix1m32.464
16Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1m32.685
17Fabio SchererCHESauber Junior Team by Charouz1m32.700
18Niko KariFINTrident1m32.700
19Pedro PiquetBRATrident1m32.874
20Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m32.883
21Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident1m32.975
22Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing1m33.250
23Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing1m33.504
24Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB1m33.569
25Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB1m33.626
26Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport1m33.648
27Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing1m34.264
28Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz1m34.547
29Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing1m34.585
30Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing1m34.741
