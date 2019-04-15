Carlos Sainz Jr.: “Another Frustrating Day” In China Following Lap One Contact

Carlos Sainz Jr. has described the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix as “another frustrating day” after finishing the race fourteenth following lap one contact with Daniil Kvyat.

Starting fourteenth, Sainz found himself pinched between his team-mate Lando Norris and the Scuderia Toro Rosso of Kvyat as the three made contact at turn six.

The Spaniard was forced to make a pit-stop to replace his nose cone and could recover only as far as fourteenth.

“Another frustrating day,” said Sainz. “Impossible to avoid the Toro Rosso so another thing out of our control that ruined the race, and this time, unfortunately, involving our both cars.

“A real shame because our race pace was good and I managed degradation well, so I think we had a chance to fight for the points. We definitely had a better race car than a quali car.”

Three races into the 2019 season, his first with McLaren, Sainz has yet to score any world championship points. Despite his poor start to the year, Sainz remains positive.

“I prefer to keep thinking about the positives and be patient, because things in the end will turn around. I’m quite happy with the car, very happy with the team, my engineers, my mechanics, and things will turn around eventually.”