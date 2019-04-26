Ginetta Junior Championship Set for a Triple Header at Donington Park

The 2019 Ginetta Junior Championship is set to take on the 2.5 mile track at Donington Park this coming weekend, 27/28 April for a triple race weekend. Saturday will see qualifying and round three followed by the Sunday which will see rounds four and five take to the circuit.

Following an eventful season opener at Brands Hatch many of the drivers will be looking to improve upon their race results, especially Ethan Brooks and Ben Kasperczak who failed to complete either race.

James Hedley, took to the podium for both races will be aiming for the top spot having just lost out to first at Brands Hatch. Race one saw James Taylor take first, followed by rookie Zak O’Sullivan then Hedley. Race two saw Tom Emson take the top spot, followed by Hedley then Lorcan Hanafin.

Latecomer Ben Kasperczak visited Donington this week getting to grips with the Ginetta, however, his car is not ready yet so will be using another one until his car is ready for Thruxton in May.

There has been no new updates to the grid or major alterations to the cars as many of the youngsters are still getting to grips with the cars.

With the teenagers getting to know the cars more and more on every trip out the grid is only going to get more competitive so this weekend will be one to watch.

The Championship Standings are as follows: