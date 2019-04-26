Ginetta Junior

Ginetta Junior Championship Set for a Triple Header at Donington Park

by Charlotte Hardy
Credit: Ginetta

The 2019 Ginetta Junior Championship is set to take on the 2.5 mile track at Donington Park this coming weekend, 27/28 April for a triple race weekend. Saturday will see qualifying and round three followed by the Sunday which will see rounds four and five take to the circuit.

Following an eventful season opener at Brands Hatch many of the drivers will be looking to improve upon their race results, especially Ethan Brooks and Ben Kasperczak who failed to complete either race.

James Hedley, took to the podium for both races will be aiming for the top spot having just lost out to first at Brands Hatch. Race one saw James Taylor take first, followed by rookie Zak O’Sullivan then Hedley. Race two saw Tom Emson take the top spot, followed by Hedley then Lorcan Hanafin.

Latecomer Ben Kasperczak visited Donington this week getting to grips with the Ginetta, however, his car is not ready yet so will be using another one until his car is ready for Thruxton in May.

There has been no new updates to the grid or major alterations to the cars as many of the youngsters are still getting to grips with the cars.

With the teenagers getting to know the cars more and more on every trip out the grid is only going to get more competitive so this weekend will be one to watch.

The Championship Standings are as follows:

Place in ChampionshipDriverTeam Points after Round One Points after Round TwoTotal
1 James Hedley Elite Motorsport 273158
2Tom Emson Elite Motorsport143549
3Zak O’Sullivan (R)Douglas Motorsport 301242
4Lorcan Hanafin Douglas Motorsport 122638
5James Taylor Richardson Racing 36036
6Theo Edgerton (R) TCR222235
7Will Martin Richardson Racing 181426
8Josh Rattican (R)R-Racing With In2Racing 101626
9Harry Dyson Premiership Academy Racing 111823
10Ethan Hawkey TCR02020
11Frankie Taylor (R)SVG Racing 81117
12Ben O’Hare Premiership Academy Racing9817
13Casper Stevenson (R)Richardson Racing 16016
14Gus Burton Douglas Motorsport 20014
15Daniel Gale (R)TCR7714
16Charlie McLeod (R)Premiership Academy Racing 4613
17Roman Bilinski (R)In2Racing 01010
18Freddie Tomlinson (R)Douglas Motorsport 369
19Joel Pearson (R)Elite Motorsport 808
20Will Rochford (R)TCR156
21Molly Dodd (R)Premiership Academy Racing 246
22Bailey Voisin (R)Douglas Motorsport 505
23Haytham Qarajouli (R)TCR033
24Ben Kasperczak (R) In2Racing 000
25Ethan Brooks (R)TCR000
