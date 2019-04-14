Grasser Racing Team Grabs Pole In Soaked Monza

Grasser Racing Team Grabs Pole position for the opening round of the 2019 Blancpain Endurance cup. The conditions have progressively got worse since it began raining mid way through the night with no sign of slowing down.

The Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini #63 of Mirko Bortolotti, Christian Engelhart and Rolf Ineichen is on pole with a average time of 2:05.295. Bortolotti really made the difference in his opening session somehow finding a tremendous amount of time in conditions that everyone was fighting with.

2nd on the grid will be a Silver Cup car, the #90 AKKA ASP Mercedes of Nico Bastian, Timur Boguslavskiy and Felipe Fraga who’s time was 0.5 seconds slower than Bortolotti’s. Third will be the WRT Audi of Dries Vanthoor, Ezequiel Perez Companc and Alex Riberas who were nearly a whole second slower than the pole position time.

Saturdays quickest car the #88 AKKA ASP AMG Mercedes in the hands of Raffaele Marciello, Michael Meadows and Vincent Abril lines up 4th on the grid and rounds out the top 3 in the Pro class with a time of 2:06.252.

Quickest in Pro-AM is the #97 Oman Racing Aston Martin of Salish Yoluc, Ahmad Al Harthy and Charlie Eastwood. A strong turn of pace in the Aston Martin in the extremely challenging conditions.

With the conditions not improving much throughout qualifying, everyones fingers are crossed for the weather to improve and dry up the soaked Monza circuit for the race which starts at 15:00 Local Time.