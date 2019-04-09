Grosjean – Shanghai is a tricky track, it’s very different from the early races

Haas F1 Team‘s Romain Grosjean has said he is looking forward to the Chinese Grand Prix, which is to be held at the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend, with the race also marking the country’s 1,000th grand prix entry in Formula 1.

Grosjean said it was a was a privilege to play a part in the country reaching such a milestone.

“It’s great. I’ve been following Formula 1 for a long time – not since the 50s, obviously – but I’ve been in love with the sport since the early 90s. Reaching 1,000 for Formula 1 is very impressive.”

He added: “It’s going to be a great grand prix in China. I’m looking forward to the event and, hopefully, some good luck.”

Although the team had mixed success last time out at the Bahrain Grand Prix, doing well in qualifying but lacking pace in the race, Grosjean is confident that they will be able to turn things around.

“Bahrain wasn’t our best showing in terms of race pace. Unfortunately, that was the feeling I had from the Friday of the weekend. We didn’t quite manage to get on top of it. Saying that, I didn’t do much of the race, so it’s hard to judge if what what we had done on my car was good enough.

“I think China’s going to be great. It’s a very different circuit. I think we’ve got some good tools to get ready for China and our testing in Bahrain has been another good opportunity to learn a bit more about what happened in the race there.”

Grosjean also said that Shanghai is very different to the earlier races on the season as it puts a lot of emphasis on the front tyres.

“Shanghai is a tricky track because it’s very different from the early stages in the year. It’s a front-limited circuit, meaning that the car needs to work well with the front tyres. If it doesn’t, then it gets very tricky.”