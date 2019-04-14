MotoGP

Marquez steals MotoGP pole in COTA

by Charli Andrews
written by Charli Andrews
Marquez steals MotoGP pole in COTA
Image Credit: MotoGP.com

Reigning champion Marc Marquez has put himself and the Repsol Honda in the best position possible to secure his much sought-after seventh consecutive win at COTA.

Setting a time of 2:03.787 early in the Q2 session, he secured his seventh pole in a role at the American circuit. Just 0.273 seconds behind was Valentino Rossi on the Yamaha with Cal Crutchlow rounding out the top three.

Marquez’s closest title rival, Andrea Dovizioso failed to make it into Q1 and will start from thirteenth for tomorrow’s race. He briefly took the promotion spots, setting the fastest Q1 times, but was eventually demoted to the fifth row of the grid.

Thankfully, qualifying was able to take place on a relatively dry track. The earlier Free Practice 3 sessions were canceled for all classes after severe rain and lightning.

Jack Miller and his Ducati secured fourth ahead of a Spanish trio. Pol Espargaro landed KTM’s best MotoGP starting position in fifth. He will line up ahead of Friday’s pace-setter, Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins who took sixth and seventh respectively.

Danilo Petrucci, rookie Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli then rounded out the top ten, who all completed lap times within 1.5s of each other.

Qualifying 1

Recovering Jorge Lorenzo set the best time in Q1 before struggling in Q2 after his bike jumped a chain. He will start tomorrows race in eleventh, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia in twelfth who suffered two crashes during qualifying.

Dovizioso will line up next to Joan Mir and Takaaki Nakagami who took fourteenth and fifteenth respectively. The Aprillia pairing of Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone secured sixteenth and seventeenth ahead of Miguel Oliveira in eighteenth.

Johann Zarco in nineteenth was just 0.969s off the pace to make it into Q2. The starting grid will be rounded out by Karel Abraham, Hafizh Syahrin and Tito Rabat. 

Tomorrow’s MotoGP race will kick off at 6pm (UK time) and The Checkered Flag will have all the updates to keep you fully informed. Stay tuned!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Charli Andrews

MotoGP Editor for The Checkered Flag. With her obsession for Motorsport really kicking off back in 2009, Charli follows both two and four-wheeled, electric and fuel-powered racing. She never feels more at home than when she is beside a racetrack! A recent graduate in Psychology and currently working in recruitment. Contact: charli.andrews@thecheckeredflag.co.uk

Related articles

MotoGP COTA practice cancelled

Viñales beats Marquez to top opening day at...

Marquez Dominates to take impressive victory in Argentina

Marquez takes pole in Argentina

Marquez and Dovizioso top Free Practice 1 and...

PREVIEW: 2019 Argentina MotoGP

Dovizioso beats Marquez in thrilling MotoGP Season Opener

Viñales puts on a masterclass to take Qatar...

Quest Signs Two-Year Free-to-Air MotoGP TV Deal

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More