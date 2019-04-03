Norris laments ‘unfortunate’ rain-affected test

McLaren F1 Team‘s Lando Norris has lamented the “unfortunate” circumstances which limited his and many others test time at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Brit, fresh off the back of his inaugural points finish in Formula 1 at the aforementioned circuit was sharing the driving duties of the MCL34 with his teammate, Carlos Sainz.

Norris took over in the afternoon session however, he admitted the team failed to get through as much as they would’ve hoped to.

Norris stated, “I only planned on doing half a day today but because of the weather, we didn’t manage to do as much as we’d hoped.”

The 19-year old admitted that the rain – which came as a surprise to much of the F1 fraternity – affected more than just the Woking-based squad; with all constructors up and down the grid drawn to a halt.

“A lot of other drivers were affected by the same thing. It was just one of those days really, which was a bit unfortunate, but I don’t think we lost out too much.” Norris explained.

While Norris was limited to only 22 laps, the Brit still managed to lap around the Bahrain International Circuit in 1:30.800, leaving him third for the days running. This has left the rookie still feeling upbeat with the test despite the problems faced by the team, with the restricted running still proving to further consolidate McLaren’s strong start to the season.

Norris stated

“A lot of what we tested today were smaller things to test rather than the more important items. Moving forward, that’s more for tomorrow. I only did three runs and a bit of a start practice, the track was still damp for the first one so not a lot of it was as representative as we wanted. I still got a read on one or two of the tests which were relatively important to give feedback on, so the things that we needed to complete, we managed to do. All in all, it went well.”