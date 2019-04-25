Racing Point’s Otmar Szafanuer Feels Azerbaijan Will Suit Their Car

Racing Point F1 Team’s Otmar Szafnauer believes the Azerbaijan Grand Prix can play to the teams strengths as they look to close the gap on fourth place in the constructors championship.

Racing Point have had a strong record at the Baku City Circuit in the past couple of season with Sergio Pérez finishing on the podium for the team 12 months ago and Szafnauer feels the track suits the car which could help the team better than the previous races.

“We arrive in Baku determined to extend our run of points finishes.

“It’s a place where we have had success in the past and I think the track layout will play more to our strengths compared to Bahrain and China.”

The grid is slowly settling down after the opening few rounds and Szafanauer would like to the see the team now push on and start consistently finish in the points paying positions.

“At this time of year we just need to keep up our consistency and picking up points when we can.”

Points in all three of the opening races means the team are still within touching distance of the teams in front of them and Szafnauer is pleased no one has run away with fourth place yet.

“We know the middle of the grid is very close but nobody is running away in the points’ race just yet.

“There is all to play for because we are only five points away from fourth place in the standings.”