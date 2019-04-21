Thierry Neuville on Rally Argentina: “It’s a Balancing Act”

Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team’s Thierry Neuville admits he realises the task ahead of him if he is to win Rally Argentina next weekend.

Neuville took the win in the previous round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship on the Tour de Corse, but the Belgian will run first on the road in South America as a result of leading the Drivers’ Standings ahead of Sébastien Ogier and Ott Tänak.

Speaking ahead of the fifth round of the championship, Neuville said: “Rally Argentina is a fantastic event with some tough stages and a great atmosphere. As one of the roughest rallies of the season, it requires a careful approach.”

“On the one hand, we need to look after the car but on the other there are some sections where you can really attack. It’s a balancing act; we have to find a good rhythm but also be ready to push more or less when necessary.”

He added: “We’d like to add more victories after the success in Corsica but we know it will be a demanding event, especially starting first on the road.”

Neuville took the win last time out after a close battle with Elfyn Evans in the M-Sport Ford; The Welshman suffered a last-stage puncture that dropped him down to third overall and promoted the Hyundai man into first place.

The next round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Argentina, takes place next weekend.