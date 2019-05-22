Giovinazzi Remaining Focused despite ‘Not as Expected’ Start to 2019 Season

Antonio Giovinazzi says he was reminded of Alfa Romeo’s ‘incredible passion for cars and motorsport’ during the 1000 Mille Miglia, an event where he was invited by his current employers at Alfa Romeo Racing, even though his own 2019 season has yet to run as expected.

The Italian has yet to secure his first points finish of the year as Formula 1 hits the streets of Monaco this weekend for the sixth Grand Prix of 2019, and whereas team-mate Kimi Räikkönen has broken into the top ten in four of the opening five events, Giovinazzi is one of only three drivers – alongside Williams Racing duo George Russell and Robert Kubica – not to feature inside the top ten in any race.

Giovinazzi, who made it through to the top ten shootout for the first time in his career during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend at the Baku City Circuit last month, has a best finish of eleventh so far in 2019, which came in the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir International Circuit at the end of March.

The former Scuderia Ferrari test driver remains confident however that the results and success will come, hopefully as soon as in this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

“Last week I was invited by Alfa Romeo to the 1000 Mille Miglia and it reminded me of Alfa’s incredible passion for cars and motorsport, especially as an Italian driver,” said Giovinazzi, who raced in Monaco during his GP2 Series campaign with Prema Racing back in 2016.

“Unfortunately, my start of the season with Alfa Romeo Racing was not as expected, but I’ll stay focused and I’ll work hard and I’m sure that things will turn around and success will come – hopefully already in Monaco.”