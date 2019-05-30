It’s a shame Kubica’s race was spoilt by contact – Williams’ Dave Robson

Williams Racing Senior Race Engineer Dave Robson was happy with the performance from George Russell and Robert Kubica, despite the Grove-based team finishing fifteenth and eighteenth.

In a season that has seen the championship winning team struggle for pace, the team did the best they could as they started from the last row of the grid, battling for position with both the Alfa Romeo and Racing Point teams.

“We had a busy race today, but it made for some enjoyable racing as we were able to compete genuinely with both Alfa Romeo and Racing Point.” said Robson.

“It was a rare Monaco Grand Prix with little incident or retirement and we were unable to score any points.

“However, both drivers were very good and produced measured and controlled races to make the one-stop strategy work.

“The tyres were a challenge, especially as the light rain fell, but Robert and George were able to keep the tyres in a sensible window.

“Once again, the team in Monaco and Grove worked well together and delivered two strong strategies in difficult circumstances.

“It was a shame that Robert’s race was spoilt by the contact with Giovinazzi but unfortunately that is the nature of racing on the streets of Monte Carlo.”