Russell “quite relieved” to see the back of Baku

Rokit Williams Racing‘s George Russell has declared he is “quite relieved” to see his inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend marred by a loose man hole cover that damaged his Williams car during Free Practice One.

The reigning FIA Formula 2 champion recovered from this major setback, which limited Russell to only one of the three free practice sessions to outqualify his teammate; continuing his 100% record of doing so in the process.

The Brit, then continued his streak of doing so on a Sunday as well with teammate Robert Kubica hampered with a drive-through penalty, albeit leaving Russell marooned two laps off the lead of the race.

Despite all of this success in the face of adversity, Russell didn’t hold many fond memories to take away from Baku, stating that “it didn’t seem like anything was going our way.”

Russell stated, “It’s not been a smooth weekend for us, but once we got going after qualifying I felt fine. I am quite relieved that this weekend is over, it didn’t seem like anything was going our way.”

However, Russell is adamant that Williams must refocus ahead of the start of the European season at Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix in two weeks time.

“Moving on to the next race, we are still pushing and hopefully, Barcelona will be more positive.”