Tom Gamble Joins Century Motorsport for Snetterton

Tom Gamble will join Century Motorsport for this weekend’s double header at Snetterton Circuit in the 2019 British GT Championship. The WRT Audi driver has stepped up to fill in for Adrian Willmott who has been forced to bow out with a neck injury.

The injury will see Willmott out of the car for ‘the forseeable future‘ according to Century Motorsport team boss Nathan Freke.

“He and the team are hugely disappointed,” Freke told BritishGT.com, “but collectively we’ve been working hard to fill the seat and ensure Jack [Mitchell] is able to compete at Snetterton. Tom looks like the ideal candidate.”

Gamble is unfamiliar with the BMW GT3 offering from the drivers seat, having graduated from the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship this season. The 17 year-old will be making his British GT debut but has already demonstrated great pace in GT3 cars driving for WRT at the Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe round at Brands Hatch. Neither is Tom the first Gamble to compete in British GT, his brother George taking that distinction when he constested the GT4 class at Rockingham Motor Speedway for Century in 2017.

The addition of Gamble to the line up moves the #9 machine from the Pro/Am category to the Silver Cup. Accordingly the team will need to carry an additional 60kg of ballast in the BMW during the two one hour races on Sunday.