Greystone GT return to British GT with new lineup for 2023

It’s all change at Greystone GT who return to the Intelligent Money British GT Championship with Andrey Borodin and Oli Webb. Both drivers made appearances in 2022 in separate cars, Borodin partnering Ed Pead at Brands Hatch whilst Oli Webb lined up alongside Iain Campbell at Spa Francorchamps. The pro-am duo will take on all seven events in the McLaren 720s GT3 and form part of a potential two-car lineup for Greystone GT.

Greystone GT added a race team to its successful high-performance test day operation in October 2020 and made their British GT debut in 2022 with a full season entry for father and son, Stewart and Lewis Proctor, the duo took several Silver-Am class podiums throughout the season.

Borodin began his racing career in 2020 and has experience racing the McLaren 720S in GT Cup, Webb’s background includes a European Le Mans Series title, regular appearances in LMP1 in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the Formula Renault 3.5 series.

“It’s super-exciting to be racing full-time in British GT for the first time,” said Webb. “Before I joined Greystone GT I hadn’t done a UK series since F3 a decade earlier, but all the tracks came back quite easily. Greystone GT feels like a home from home and it’s a great feeling to arrive at a track knowing your car is going to be fast, consistent and extremely well-prepared.

“Andrey has a lot of potential, but right now is pretty light on experience compared to most of the other Am drivers we expect to be up against. That means we’ve set realistic targets in terms of pace and consistency through the first half of the season with the aim of looking at good results from mid-season onwards. I can’t wait to get started.”

Greystone GT team principal Mark McLoughlin added, “To be able to come into British GT last year as a relatively new team and instantly make it onto the podium in the Silver-Am class was a fantastic achievement. It’s one of the highest-level domestic series in the world, so to be in a position to score strong results and fight for class wins was very good.

“Andrey made his own mark on the series at Donington with an excellent top-10 overall qualifying result and a Silver-Am podium and I think that gives us a great platform on which to build this year. In Oli we have an excellent pro driver alongside him who, along with Ed [Pead, Driver Coach] will be instrumental in Andrey’s development across the year as we aim to challenge for the best results we can possibly achieve.”

Donington hosts British GT’s media day on 14 March before Oulton Park opens this year’s campaign less than one month later (8/10 April ).